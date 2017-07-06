Cyclist in hospital after Newport Road Cardiff lorry crash
- 6 July 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A woman has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Cardiff.
The crash, involving the cyclist and a lorry, happened at the junction of Newport Road and Fitzalan Place at about 13:25 BST on Thursday.
She is being treated for her injuries.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while investigations continue.