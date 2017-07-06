South East Wales

Cyclist in hospital after Newport Road Cardiff lorry crash

The Newport Road and Fitzalan Place junction Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the Newport Road and Fitzalan Place junction

A woman has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Cardiff.

The crash, involving the cyclist and a lorry, happened at the junction of Newport Road and Fitzalan Place at about 13:25 BST on Thursday.

She is being treated for her injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Related Topics