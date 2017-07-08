Cyclist seriously hurt after triathlon crash in Manorbier
- 8 July 2017
A cyclist competing in a triathlon in Pembrokeshire is in a serious condition after colliding with a vehicle, police have said.
The incident happened just before 12:00 BST on the A4139 at Manorbier, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.
The cyclist, who was taking part in the Long Course Weekend Sportive, was airlifted to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police on 101.