Ed Sheeran adds record fourth Cardiff date to 2018 UK tour

Singer Ed Sheeran has added a fourth date in Cardiff to his 2018 UK tour after tickets sold out almost a year in advance.

He will now perform at the city's Principality Stadium from 21 to 24 June, more dates than any other music act has played at the venue.

The Galway Girl singer also announced extra dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The 26-year-old tweeted: "More UK stadiums announced, this is bonkers x".

The new tickets - including the 21 June Thursday night date in Cardiff - go on sale on Tuesday, when he is also due to announce extra dates for his 2018 Europe-wide tour.

The singer's big trip will kick off in Cork in Ireland, on 4 May and will travel through Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany and Austria before finishing up in Poland next August.

Tickets for all the UK shows were initially snapped up within a day after they went on sale on Saturday.