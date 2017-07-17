Cwmbran's £350m Llanfrechfa hospital to open early

Image copyright Aneurin Bevan UHB Image caption The new hospital will be built on the site of the former Llanfrechfa Grange Hospital

Work will begin on a new £350m hospital in Torfaen on Monday.

The 471-bed facility, to be built at Llanfrechfa Grange, Cwmbran, is part of a plan to modernise health services run by the Aneurin Bevan Health Board and will be home to more than 40 specialist services.

When the go-ahead was given in October, the Welsh Government expected the hospital to open in 2022.

But the board now expects the doors to open to patients in spring 2021.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething will cut the first ground on the site and announce the hospital will be known as The Grange University Hospital.

He said the "state-of-the-art" hospital would "bring together complex and more acute services onto one site".

"This will improve the quality of care for the very sickest patients," he said.

Judith Paget, the health board's chief executive, added: "It will help us to create a much improved care environment, timely access to emergency care and ensure patients get the best outcomes from their care."

Six hundred people will be employed in the construction of the hospital and once completed, it will contain 10,500 voice and data points, 13,500 light fittings, and 118 miles (190km) of cables.