Newport's M4 Brynglas tunnel closed for upgrade work

Image copyright Norman Hyett/Geograph Image caption The Brynglas Tunnels are a regular traffic bottleneck on the M4

The westbound M4 motorway will be closed in Newport from Saturday evening until Monday morning as its 18-month upgrade continues.

Westbound traffic will be diverted via the A48 Southern Distributor Road between M4 junctions 24 and 28.

The westbound carriageway, between Junction 25A and Junction 26, will close at 20:00 BST on Saturday and reopen at 06:00 on Monday.

The tunnels are closed during the night occasionally as engineers upgrade them.

The Welsh Government said the tunnels were built under old design standards and were no longer compliant.

The Usk River bridge and Malpas viaduct, either side of the tunnels, also require maintenance.

Scheduled Brynglas Tunnels weekend closures

Westbound:

20:00 15 July - 06:00 17 July

20:00 10 June - 06:00 12 June

Eastbound: