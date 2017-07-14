Dinas Powys woman killed in M42 pile-up near Bromsgrove

Image caption Ann Goddard was described as "a true matriarch"

A woman killed when four cars and a lorry crashed in Worcestershire has been named by police.

Ann Goddard, 70, from Dinas Powys, in Vale of Glamorgan, had been driving a Volkswagen Golf and died at the scene on 9 July.

Her family described the mother-of three and grandmother-of-seven as "a true matriarch".

Three of the cars went up in flames after the collision on the M42 near Redditch and Bromsgrove.

A 52-year-old man from Exmouth, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Goddard's family said in a statement: "She lived for her family and was a true matriarch.

"She was travelling home from school speech day celebrations of one of her grandsons at the time of the collision."

Image copyright @OPUWORCS Image caption Police closed off part of the M42 after the fatal crash

Her three children added: "We are left utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful mum so suddenly and tragically.

"We lost our dad 10 years ago and, whilst left bereft by his passing, mum got stuck back into life with huge celebrations this year for her 70th birthday including an afternoon tea party, a trip to the Maldives and a family holiday in Powys only last month.

"As well as loving her family she lived for 'the girls', a group of women that were more like sisters she spent every Tuesday evening with since she was 16, being outdoors in the sun in her garden, the church, her swimming club, the WI [Women's Institute] and more."

Three other people were injured in the crash.

Four other patients were assessed and discharged at the scene with minor or no injuries.