New bishop urges sexuality-row Llandaff diocese to move on

June Osbourne was the first woman to become a dean at a medieval cathedral in 2004

The new Bishop of Llandaff wants the diocese to "go forward" following a selection process where the Church in Wales was accused of being homophobic.

It denies Dr Jeffrey John's claim that he said he was rejected as Dr Barry Morgan's successor because he was gay.

It is understood Dr John received the most electoral college votes but not the two-thirds needed by Church rules.

The Bench of Bishops appointed the Very Reverend June Osborne after the initial process failed to select a candidate.

Bishop-designate Osborne - a friend of Dr John, who is the Dean of St Albans - was being consecrated as 72nd Bishop of Llandaff at Brecon Cathedral on Saturday.

"I'm sure we will go forward really confidently under my leadership," she told BBC Radio Wales.

"I wasn't part of the early process and simply I don't know what went on.

"The process is very clear and was followed meticulously. I'm confident - and it has been scrutinised - that the process was followed carefully and constitutionally.

"I realise Jeffrey John won't be the only one disappointed to not be the Bishop of Llandaff and I hold Jeffrey in very high esteem, he is a good friend.

"For myself, I can only say discernment has happened. The sense that this is God's call to me is very vivid to me.

"I am the Bishop of Llandaff and the diocese will want to gather around that fact."

"Being ordained a bishop into the Church in Wales is such an immense privilege and to be the Bishop of Llandaff even more so," she added.

Bishop-designate Osborne is the Church in Wales' second female bishop appointment after Canon Joanna Penberthy was consecrated as Bishop of St Davids in January.

She left her post of Dean of Salisbury after 13 years, where she became the first woman to become a dean at a medieval cathedral.

"This service will be a wonderful celebration of faith and hope for the future as we consecrate June as bishop and welcome her into the family of the Church in Wales," said the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon John Davies, who is conducting the ceremony as the church's senior bishop.

The diocese of Llandaff serves most of Cardiff, the south Wales valleys and Vale of Glamorgan.

Bishop-designate Osborne will be enthroned at Llandaff Cathedral on 22 July.