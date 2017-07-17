Cardiff hospital nurse 'owes £150,000' for parking tickets

Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph Image caption Seventy-eight cleaners, doctors and nurses have outstanding tickets

More than 70 staff at a Cardiff hospital have been left "broken" by a court ruling that means they owe thousands of pounds in parking tickets, a campaigner has said.

On Friday, a judge at Cardiff Civil Justice Centre ruled private company Indigo could collect the charges from University Hospital of Wales staff.

The ruling means 78 people must pay £128 per outstanding ticket.

Campaigner Sue Prior said one nurse owed more than £150,000.

Ms Prior said: "It's horrendous. Some of them [staff] are broken. They're scared stiff, petrified, they feel sick. This affects everyone from cleaners to doctors."

She said staff had permits which allowed them to park in designated areas for £1.05 a day.

But she said a lack of spaces meant staff had been forced to park in unauthorised areas.

Ms Prior said she had been campaigning on behalf of staff because two of her children were born blind at the hospital, but after medical intervention now have some sight.

"I had to help. Without those people and the NHS my children would be blind," she said.

Indigo Park Services UK and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have been asked to comment.