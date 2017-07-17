Cardiff murder arrest after Adamsdown assault victim dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a 37-year-old man died following a serious assault in Cardiff.

Police were called to Theodora Street, Adamsdown, at about 3:30 BST on Thursday.

The assault victim was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he died on Sunday.

An 18-year-old from Tremorfa has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A 45 year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail.