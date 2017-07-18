Second arrest after man murdered in Adamsdown assault

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sean Kelly died in hospital following the assault

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man who died following a serious assault in Cardiff.

Police were called to Theodora Street, Adamsdown, at 03:30 BST on Thursday.

Father-of-two Sean Kelly, 37, from Cardiff, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he died on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man remains in police custody. Mr Kelly's family paid tribute to "a fun loving guy".

In a written statement they added: "He was a great son, father, brother and uncle. He was a doting dad to his two children and he's going to be extremely missed by all."

The second man, 45, was arrested on Monday, police said.

South Wales Police said it was maintaining high visibility patrols in the area and asked anyone with information to call 101.