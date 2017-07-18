Lynette White: 'Human error' caused police trial collapse

Image caption Lynette White was murdered on Valentine's Day 1988

"Human errors" led to the collapse of a case against eight South Wales Police officers who investigated the murder of sex worker Lynette White, an independent review has concluded.

They were charged with perverting the course of justice for their role in the arrest and prosecution of five men for the murder in Cardiff in 1988.

The 20-year-old sex worker was stabbed more than 50 times in a docklands flat.

Three men had convictions for the killing quashed.

But the officers' trial was halted in 2011.

The report by Richard Horwell QC found there was no deliberate attempt to cover up any crime.

Instead, the review ordered by the Home Office blamed the collapse of the case against the officers on "multiple human failings".

Timeline: Lynette White murder

It made 17 recommendations for the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to improve the process of disclosure of evidence.

Fourteen of these recommendations are for the police, and three for the CPS.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the findings were "deeply troubling", but added: "I am pleased the causes have now been fully revealed".

She said: "The Home Office will write to both the police and CPS to bring their attention to the report's recommendations and every effort must be made to ensure they are acted upon."