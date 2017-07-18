Cardiff church collapses: One missing in Splott incident

Image copyright @SPIRITismywolf Image caption Photos of the collapsed building are being shared on twitter

Two people have been injured and one is missing after a building collapsed near a railway line in Cardiff.

Specialist rescue crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue are searching for a casualty in the wreckage of the old church in Splott.

Limited trains are running between the capital and Newport following the incident at about 14:50 BST.

Network Rail warned commuters rail services across the network could be affected by the ongoing incident.

A warning was sent to a train heading towards the scene, but the driver did not report anything "untoward" on the line, Network Rail said.

However, South Wales Police have since confirmed scaffolding was on the tracks.

Officers have taped off part of Pearl Street, following the incident.

Image caption South Wales Police has asked people to avoid the area

All trains were initially cancelled between Cardiff and Newport, but two lines have now reopened, with disruptions expected until about 17:30.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are working with our partners, Arriva Trains Wales, Great Western Railway and Cross Country, to update passengers as and when more information becomes available."

Six fire engines, including specialist rescue teams from Ely, Barry and Ebbw Vale and an urban search and rescue team are at the scene, a fire service spokeswoman said.

Cardiff South MP Stephen Doughty tweeted: "Very concerned to hear reports of derelict church collapse by #Splott Road - am in contact with @networkrail @swpolice @SWFireandRescue".

The Evac emergency alert phone app - which provides information about major incidents, fires, floods and terrorist attacks - warned users all main train lines between the capital and Newport were closed.