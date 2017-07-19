Cardiff church collapse: Body recovered

Image copyright @SPIRITismywolf Image caption A report to Cardiff council in 2016 warned the church was a "dangerous structure" at risk of "imminent collapse"

Rescue teams have recovered the body of a man from the wreckage of a Cardiff church that collapsed on Tuesday.

The man was trapped under a pile of rubble when the derelict church crumbled in Splott at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday.

Two others escaped with minor injuries following the incident close to the main south Wales to London railway line.

South Wales Police is investigating the incident at the building.

A report for Cardiff council in June 2016, ahead of work to replace a bridge nearby as part of rail upgrades, warned the building was a "dangerous structure" at risk of "imminent collapse".

Report authors Brunton Knowles warned part of the building close to the railway line was unstable and needed to be stabilised or it may "fall" and damage the tracks.

The report warned: "In our opinion, the building may be deemed as a dangerous structure. In consideration of the close proximity of the railway line."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Photos in a report for Cardiff council in 2016 show it had "partially collapsed" and was "supported by acro-props which were undersized"

Image copyright Cardiff council report Image caption How the church on Splott Road looked in 2016

Image copyright Cardiff council report Image caption The structural report pointed to "severe structural cracking due to a lack of support"

Cardiff demolition firm Young Contractors, which has been working on the derelict church for about three weeks, confirmed none of its staff were on the site at the time.

Cardiff council said police were investigating. It has been asked to comment.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas says questions over the state of the church must be asked

Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, has said "questions must be asked."

"Very sad to hear death of contractor in demolition of old church on #Splott Road," he tweeted.

Firefighters, rescue dogs and a drone had been searching for the man who was found on Tuesday between 20:00 and 21:00, police said. Formal identification will now take place.

Splott Road is still closed in both directions following the church collapse while closures also affect Pearl Street and Agate Street.