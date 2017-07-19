Man's body found at Pontypridd Ynysangharad Park

A man's body has been found at a popular park in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Police confirmed the discovery of the body at Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd at about 07:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained". An ambulance has left the scene but officers remain on the gates and inside the park.

Ynysangharad War Memorial Park and Lido Ponty were closed for a time but have now reopened.