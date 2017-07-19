Cardiff man, 34, charged with terrorism offences
- 19 July 2017
A Cardiff man has been charged with terrorism offences, police have said.
The 34-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with four offences under the Terrorism Act.
A woman, 36, also from the Cardiff area, who was arrested has been released on bail.