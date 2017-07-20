Cardiff terror plot accused, 17, to go on trial

Image caption The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A 17-year-old boy accused of planning a terror attack in Cardiff will go on trial later this year.

The teenager, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts by obtaining a knife and hammer last month.

He is also accused of posting on the Instagram social network to encourage others to commit acts of terror.

A 10-day trial will take place at Birmingham Crown Court from 13 November.

The Old Bailey judge said on Thursday a plea hearing would be set for October.