South East Wales

Man, 54, dies after getting trapped under car in Maesteg

Police jacket

A 54-year-old man has died after becoming trapped under a car he was working on in Bridgend county.

Emergency services were called to an address on Cymmer Road, Maesteg, at about 21:15 BST on Monday.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Related Topics