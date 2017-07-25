Police in Pill, Newport, get anti-social behaviour powers

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fireworks were thrown at a police van in the Pill area of Newport on Halloween

Drinking alcohol in the street and people congregating in groups has been banned in an area of Newport following a large-scale disorder.

The city's council unanimously voted for a public space protection order (PSPO) for Pill after youths targeted police with fireworks in November.

Anyone causing a nuisance or disturbance now faces a fine of up to £1,000 through the courts.

Police can also issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100.

The order also includes possessing, selling or supplying intoxicating substance such as so-called legal highs and powers for police to disperse groups of three or more people if they are causing trouble.

A breach of the order is a criminal offence.

Cabinet member for licensing and regulation, Ray Truman, said: "This PSPO will benefit the neighbourhood of Pillgwenlly and residents will feel more secure knowing that the police can disperse gangs of people and confiscate alcohol if necessary."

Insp Paul Davies from Gwent Police said: "This order is one of a range of measures that can be used to educate and, if necessary, prosecute the minority of persons who cause offence."