Newport's Essentra carton firm could shut with jobs loss

Hundreds of jobs could be at risk under plans to close a packaging factory in Newport.

More than 200 staff are believed to work at Essentra, which makes cartons for pharmaceutical and health products.

The company has previously received more than £500,000 from the Welsh Government to help expand its operation at the city's Imperial Park.

But the firm said it had an operating loss of £3.4m from January to June and profitability was not set to improve.