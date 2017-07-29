Abergavenny lines reopen after train hits power cables

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

Lines through a Monmouthshire station have reopened after a train hit overhead cables, injuring three people.

The incident happened at 18:00 BST on Friday at Abergavenny and involved a service travelling from Holyhead.

Those hit by the the falling power cables were taken to hospital but have since been discharged with minor bruising, Network Rail said.

Lines reopened Saturday morning and services to Cardiff, Holyhead and Manchester were running on time.