Woman who died at Scotts Hotel named as Emma Matthews

Image caption Police said Ms Matthews died some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning

A woman whose unexplained death at a hotel is being investigated by police has been named.

Emma Matthews, 30, from Ferndale, was found dead at Scotts Hotel in Llantwit Fadre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Sunday morning.

South Wales Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with her death.

In a statement, her family said: "Fly high my baby, love mam and all the family".