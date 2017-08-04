Man accused of estranged wife murder in Bangor given trial date

From the section

Image copyright Family Photo

A Gwynedd man charged with the murder of his wife is expected to go on trial next year.

Paul Martin Jordan, 54, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday charged with the murder of Betty Jordan, 53, in Bangor.

Jordan, of Felinheli, was remanded in custody by Judge Eleri Rees via a television link.

A provisional trial date was fixed for 15 January, either at Mold or Caernarfon Crown Court.

Jordan is alleged to have murdered his estranged wife at Trem y Garnedd on the Maesgeirchen estate.