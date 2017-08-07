Machete man jailed for taxi driver threats in Cardiff

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One of the men arrested had a machete, police say. Footage courtesy of George Petrov.

A machete-wielding man who threatened a taxi driver in a road rage row in Cardiff has been jailed for 10 months.

Shaun Murray, 27, shouted anti-Muslim abuse at the driver in a parking row shortly before a Justin Bieber concert at the Principality Stadium on 30 June.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and causing religiously-aggravated fear.

Murray, from Jesmond, Newcastle, was jailed for 10 months at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard Murray, who had travelled to Wales for the concert, shouted anti-Muslim abuse at a taxi driver who asked him to move his car as it was parked in a taxi rank.

Ian Kolvin, prosecuting, said other taxi drivers tried to calm Murray down during the incident on the corner of Saunders Road, Penarth Road and St Mary Street, but he threatened the driver with the weapon.

Image copyright Wales News Service

He was detained by other taxi drivers and bar staff before the police arrived and arrested him.

"He continued to be abusive, using the f-word and demonstrated racist hostility," Mr Kolvin said.

"He shouted: 'They are dirty Muslims, they are baby killers, they carry nail bombs'."

Sentencing Murray, Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: "You became almost immediately violent and abusive.

"Anyone behaving in the way you did, using words that you did is by their very nature a racist. The words you used in public were deeply offensive."