M4 crash victim named as Andrew Gwynne from Gloucester

A man who died following a crash on the M4 near Cardiff has been named as Andrew Gwynne, a father from Gloucester.

South Wales Police officers had been pursuing a red Ford Focus when it collided with a Landrover at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. A stinger was also used.

Mr Gwynne, 35, who was driving the Ford, died at the scene.

His family said "losing him so suddenly is devastating".

In a statement, Mr Gwynne's family said: "He will be so dearly missed and was a massive part of a large family.

"He was always fun and energetic; a true family orientated man who was a fantastic father, partner, son, uncle and great uncle, and brother, who has been taken from us so tragically.

"He will be sorely missed and the memories we all share will never leave any of us."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the incident on the eastbound side of the carriageway between junctions 30 and 32.