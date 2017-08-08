Wenvoe nurse accused of 10 sex attacks on five women

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Andrew Lauder is accused of attacking women between February 2014 and December 2016

A nurse carried out sex attacks on five women, a court has heard.

Andrew Lauder, 54, from Wenvoe, Vale of Glamorgan, denies 10 charges of sexual assault.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the assaults took place between February 2014 and December 2016, while the defendant worked at a busy NHS hospital.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gareth Jones said: "He just simply cannot keep his hands to himself. He cannot resist groping other women."

One of Mr Lauder's alleged victims told the court she was "really embarrassed and taken aback" when he put his hands inside her top.

Another woman alleged Mr Lauder forcibly bent her over in a dark room.

'Crude behaviour'

"I said 'if he touches me again I will report him'," she said.

"He said something along the lines of 'I can't believe you think I would do something inappropriate'."

Mr Jones also said Mr Lauder smacked a woman on her bottom and told another one she had nice breasts before fondling her.

"It is crude behaviour and not acceptable in this day and age," he added.

The trial continues.