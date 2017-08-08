River Ebbw search in Newport after report of body in water

Image copyright Cath Carey Image caption The Gwent Police helicopter was spotted and fire crews searched the River Ebbw near Tredegar Park

Emergency services have been searching a river in Newport after a report of a body in the water.

The search of the River Ebbw, near Tredegar Park in Duffryn, was sparked after a driver reported seeing children using a dinghy upstream near Bassaleg.

A member of the public then approached police to report a body had been spotted downstream.

Chief Insp Martin Smith, of Gwent Police, said a "make-shift dinghy" had been found on the river bank.

He said no-one had been reported missing.

Gwent Police and the police helicopter, Penarth and Chepstow coastguard teams and crews from nearby Duffryn fire station were involved in the search which started at about 17:00 BST but was stood down when it got dark around 21:00.