Inquiry after woman, 64, found dead in Pontllanfraith

An investigation is under way after a woman's body was found at a property in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police were called to an address on Llanarth Road, Pontllanfraith at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a concern for safety.

The force confirmed a 64-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

A spokesman said they were trying to "establish the facts concerning the incident" and the coroner has been informed.