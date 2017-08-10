Wenvoe nurse denies sex attacks on five women

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Andrew Lauder is accused of attacking women between February 2014 and December 2016

A nurse has denied sex attacks on five women - saying he only looked at one woman's breasts to give her "positive feedback" about her negative body image.

Andrew Lauder, 54, from Wenvoe in Vale of Glamorgan, denies 10 sexual assaults while working at an NHS hospital.

But he claimed the stories were fabricated and accused one of the women of "starting it" by touching him first.

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court continues.

"I felt it appropriate to give her some positive feedback after her negative feelings about herself," he said of one woman.

He added that he often exchanged jokes but denied being sexually motivated.

Another woman told how Mr Lauder forcibly bent her over in a dark room and she threatened to report him, but he denied being inappropriate.

When asked to stop making advances on another woman, he said it was "even more reason to do it, because I know you don't like it", the court heard.

Mr Lauder denies the charges and the trial continues.