Heads of the Valley road set for weekend closure

Part of the Heads of the Valleys road in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire will be closed in both directions this weekend as the A465 upgrade continues.

The four-mile stretch between Brynmawr, at the A467 King Street roundabout, and Gilwern, the A4077 Main Road junction, will be shut from 20:30 on Friday.

It will re-open at 06:00 on Monday.

Motorists are being advised to take a diversion via Pontypool and Abertillery on the A467 and A4042.

The roadworks are part of the Welsh Government's £800m upgrade programme project which is scheduled to be completed in 2020.