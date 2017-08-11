Two in hospital after three-car crash in Merthyr street

Image copyright Google

Two people have been taken to hospital after three cars collided in Merthyr Tydfil.

A house was also struck in the crash in Urban Street, Penydarren just before 19:15 BST.

Two adults, one with neck injuries and the other suffering from shock, were taken to Prince Charles Hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters made the vehicles and the scene safe, but a cordon was erected because a gas main was severed.

Gas engineers have been called in to repair the damage.