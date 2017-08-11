South East Wales

Ex-postman Sajid Idris to go on trial for terror offences

Sajid Idris

A former Cardiff postman is due to stand trial for terrorism offences.

Sajid Idris, 35, from the Grangetown area of the city, is charged with four counts of disseminating terrorist publications online.

He appeared at London's Old Bailey on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name.

The judge, Mr Justice Holroyde, ordered a trial to take place at Kingston Crown Court, in January. He was granted bail.

