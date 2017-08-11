Ex-postman Sajid Idris to go on trial for terror offences
- 11 August 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former Cardiff postman is due to stand trial for terrorism offences.
Sajid Idris, 35, from the Grangetown area of the city, is charged with four counts of disseminating terrorist publications online.
He appeared at London's Old Bailey on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name.
The judge, Mr Justice Holroyde, ordered a trial to take place at Kingston Crown Court, in January. He was granted bail.