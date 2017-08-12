Bridgend M4 crash: Woman airlifted to hospital

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened between junction 37, near Pyle, and junction 36 at Sarn

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a car spun off the eastbound M4 near Bridgend.

The incident happened at about 15:50 BST on Saturday between junctions 36 and 37, leaving one lane closed and traffic slow, South Wales Police said.

Road authorities said the lane had since reopened and traffic had returned to normal.

The woman, who was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.