Burning Lantern St Fagans apology for queuing problems

Image caption People paid £50 for tickets to the fayre

A Cardiff fayre has apologised after customers were left queuing "for hours" when it underestimated demand on bars and food outlets.

People took to social media to complain they had queued for hours only to find food and drink was out of stock - but had not been allowed to take their own.

Burning Lantern in St Fagans said it hoped the issues did not spoil a "great day of music in a beautiful setting" at its first fayre.

It said it would make improvements.

Customers said the issues had continued "all evening" and many had expressed concerns prior to the event that people, especially those with children, were not allowed to bring their own refreshments.

They added the fayre had known in advance how many people were attending and many asked for their £50 tickets to be refunded.