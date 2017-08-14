Investigation into Abergavenny train hitting power cables

Image copyright Twitter/ Mrs_Nichola_D Image caption Rail users posted photographs of the fallen cables on social media

An investigation has been launched after a train hit overhead cables in Monmouthshire.

The train was arriving at Abergavenny station from Holyhead when it caught an electrical cable hanging from the footbridge.

The recoiling cable caused minor injuries and shock to three people.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has now confirmed it is investigating the incident, which happened on 28 July.

Georgia Davies, 17, from Pontypool, Torfaen, was at the station with three of her friends when the incident happened.

Her father Allun Davies said he was relieved there would be an investigation and hoped that "lessons would be learnt".

He said: "Georgina was struck on the head, back and arm and two of her friends were also left with bruises and were in pain.

"One of her friends was almost hit by a bin and another friend was dragged by the cable."

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Network Rail said the incident involved a service travelling from Holyhead

He added: "We don't know [what caused] the cables to hang down so it would be good to find out and learn what safety measures will be put in place to stop this happening again as it could have been a lot more serious."

The RAIB said damage was also caused to the building, the train and other equipment on the station.

"We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation," a spokesman added.