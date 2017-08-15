Charity worker died in Zambia crash 'accident', inquest hears

Image copyright Wales News Service

A charity worker who was killed in a car crash in Zambia died after the driver lost control, an inquest has heard.

Lucy Dickenson, 32, from Barry, was helping farmers in the south-eastern African country when she died in 2012.

The driver of the car she was travelling in was arrested but no action was taken at Ms Dickenson's family's request.

Her death was recorded as accidental at an inquest in Cardiff.

Ms Dickenson travelled the world after setting up the SAFE Foundation in 2007 with her twin sister, Hannah Fitt.

'Tyre burst'

They ran the international development charity initially from her mother's home in Barry raising money in the United Kingdom to fund projects around the world.

The organisation later moved to Cardiff where they worked with young people not in education, employment or training to boost their self-esteem by sending them to lead workshops in Africa and Asia.

She had been helping female farmers in the Zambia grow their own food in August 2012 as part of a project funded by the Welsh Government.

The inquest heard how she had been in a car returning from a day out to a lake when the tyres burst and the driver lost control and crashed.

Coroner Philip Spinney said she was taken to hospital but died from multiple injuries.