New £36m Cardiff high school in Caerau gets go-ahead

From the section

Image copyright Cardiff Council Image caption An artist's impression of the view along Heol Trelai to the post-16 building

Plans for a new £36m high school in Cardiff serving 1,200 pupils have been backed by councillors.

Cardiff West Community High School will be built on the site of Glyn Derw High School, Caerau, and replace that and Michaelston Community College, Ely.

The secondary school for ages 11-16 will also cater for 320 sixth form students.

Cardiff council said the school was anticipated to open in February 2019.

The school will also have facilities for community use, such as a 3G sports pitch.