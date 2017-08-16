'Harmful' drugs stolen in Caerphilly vet burglary
- 16 August 2017
Police are appealing for information after 'harmful' animal drugs were stolen from a vets in Caerphilly.
The drugs were taken during a break-in at the surgery Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, between 18:25 on Monday and 08:25 on Tuesday.
Gwent Police said the drugs were harmful to humans.
The force is appealing for information to trace the drugs.