Porthcawl water sports hub approval expected

Image copyright Bridgend Council Image caption Bridgend Council hopes the new centre will bring surfers to the beach all year round

Plans to build a new water sports centre in Porthcawl are expected to be approved despite concerns it would spoil the coastline.

Bridgend county council wants to knock down Malc's Cafe in Rest Bay, to make way for the new modern facility.

Porthcawl Civic Trust Society has objected to the two-storey building saying it is "out of accord" with the area's character.

The council hopes it will create a "hive" for year-round water sports.

The plans are due to be considered by the council's development control committee on Thursday.

Image copyright Bridgend Council Image caption The harbour kiosk would also be refurbished, with new showers, toilets and other facilities for boats using Porthcawl Marina

The council hopes the building - with public toilets, changing rooms, a new cafe/bistro, function room and covered dog walkers' area - will be used by water sports clubs.

Residents say the plans will increase parking problems, late-night noise and anti-social behaviour, and the height of the building will impact on the "unspoilt" appearance of the coastline.

The council said: "If successful, the water sports centre and cafe at Rest Bay will provide new high-quality facilities near the award-winning blue flag beach while establishing an iconic, contemporary attraction capable of supporting and developing sports and leisure activities in the area."