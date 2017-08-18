Investigation as eight rescued from Cardiff flat fire
- 18 August 2017
Eight people including three children have been rescued from a flat fire in Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Albany Road, Roath, at about 06:15 BST on Friday.
It took 33 firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the blaze in the ground floor flat under control and the cause is being investigated.
Six of those rescued were in a property on the first floor, the fire service said.