Cwmfelinfach Forestry Centre worker, 24, found dead
- 18 August 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A worker has died at a forestry centre in Caerphilly county borough.
Gwent Police said the 24-year-old man's body was found at the centre on Pont Lawrence Rees Lane, in Cwmfelinfach, near Caerphilly.
The discovery was made at about 15:25 BST on Tuesday.
Police said they have launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries are "ongoing".