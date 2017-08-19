Prison officers dealing with Cardiff jail 'incident'

Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe/Geograph Image caption The category B HMP Cardiff was opened in 1832

An "incident is ongoing" at Cardiff prison, the Ministry of Justice have confirmed.

They say it is an "internal incident" involving an inmate amid reports of one man up a pole at the prison site.

Four men were arrested in Cardiff prison in June after an explosive device "erupted".

Officers also had to deal with an "isolated incident" on Christmas Day 2016, a week after four prisoners barricaded themselves into a cell.