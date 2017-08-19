South Wales train delays after 'major' signalling failure

Image caption Services from Cardiff and Newport were cancelled after the signalling failure

Rail passengers are suffering from Saturday night delays after signalling failures led to trains being cancelled across south Wales.

Lines were closed after a "major signalling problem" affected level crossings throughout the region.

Network Rail warned passengers that trains may still be cancelled or delayed until the end of Saturday even though the the "issue" had been fixed.

The rail authority apologised on twitter for the disruption.

It comes as commuters faced disruption as rail upgrade began between south Wales, Bristol Parkway and London Paddington on Saturday.