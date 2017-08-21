Health board criticised over concerns about killer Kris Wade

Image copyright South Wales Police/Family photo

Health officials failed to use proper procedures over concerns about a worker who went on to murder his neighbour in a "sexually motivated" attack.

Nursing assistant Kris Wade, 37, admitted killing Christine James, 65, at her Cardiff flat in March 2016.

A report found Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board (ABMU) did not "robustly" pursue sexual assault complaints against him by patients.

But it concluded it did not believe the killing could have been predicted.

Wade worked in the learning and disabilities directorate based at Rowan House, Cardiff, when the allegations were made.

Three separate allegations of were made between July 2010 and December 2011 by former patients.

They were referred to South Wales Police but no criminal charges were brought.

When Wade was arrested for murder in March 2016, he was already suspended by ABMU while the health board held a disciplinary process over the sexual assault allegations.

He was later sacked.

"The review concludes there were a number of issues relating to health board processes and responses to the allegations that needed to be improved," its report said.

"It does not however consider that the issues identified could have otherwise predicted or prevented Mr Wade's future conduct and behaviour outside of his employment."

Of the internal procedure, it added: "Despite police being informed of all sexual abuse allegations, the review concluded that the health board's internal reporting procedures had not been followed robustly enough.

"This did not relate to any deliberate attempt to conceal the allegations, but was more a reflection of a wider culture within certain healthcare settings to base actions on the believability of patients, rather than the use of safeguarding processes."