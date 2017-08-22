Armed robber dressed as witch jailed for Newport Co-op raid
A man has been jailed for life following an armed robbery on a supermarket while dressed as a witch.
Nicholas Overton, 39, donned a long black robe, blonde wig and pointed hat as a disguise when he walked into the Co-op store in Newport on 7 July.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the serial robber had travelled from London and pulled out a machete during the raid.
He pleaded guilty to robbery, having an offensive weapon and dangerous driving, and must serve a minimum of four years.
The court heard Overton's "appalling" criminal record shows sentences for more than 20 robberies.
The latest incident was captured on CCTV and Overton made off with a quantity of cash but he was caught after two shoppers recorded the registration of his Vauxhall Vectra.
The defendant was followed doing 70mph (112kmh) in a 30mph (48kmh) zone and a stinger was used to burst the car's tyres.
Overton was found hiding in the corner of a garden in Caerleon.
Hilary Roberts, defending, said his client had an addiction to class A drugs, which had been "the scourge" of his life.
Sentencing Judge Jeremy Jenkins said he was in no doubt Overton was a "dangerous offender" who posed a significant risk of harm
He was given a life sentence with a minimum of four years, and after his release he will remain on licence for the rest of his life.