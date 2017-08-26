Urban beach opens in John frost Square, Newport

Image copyright Yellow Bus Events Image caption An 'urban beach' similar to the one that will be in Newport

Its port was once one of the world's busiest and the river has been its lifeblood, but Newport has never boasted a beach - until this weekend.

The free 'urban beach' will be opened in the city's John Frost Square, next to the Friars Walk shopping centre, on Saturday.

It has 13 tonnes of sand, 50 deck chairs, 50 bucket and spades and 'I Love Newport' sticks of rock.

The 'Life's A Beach' event will include buskers and a football freestyler.

Shoppers can visit the beach, organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), between 10:00 and 17:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

"Part of the business improvement district's remit is to stage events that draw more people into the city centre," said Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward.