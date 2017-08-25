South East Wales

Newport Windsor Castle pub fire treated as suspicious

Windsor Castle, Newport Image copyright Google

A criminal investigation is under way after a large fire broke out at a Newport pub.

The emergency services were called to Windsor Castle on Upper Dock Street shortly after 03:00 BST on Thursday.

Gwent Police said the fire had spread quickly causing "significant damage" to the three storey building.

Following an assessment of the scene, the force confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious.