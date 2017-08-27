Man's body found at Porthkerry Country Park beach, Barry
- 27 August 2017
A man's body has been found by a walker on a Vale of Glamorgan beach.
South Wales Police was called to Porthkerry Country Park in Barry at about midday on Sunday.
Officers remain at the scene. The force said it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said an air ambulance and a search and rescue helicopter had been dispatched.