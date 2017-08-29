15,000 fish rescued after canal leak at Fourteen Locks
- 29 August 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 15,000 fish had to be rescued after a stretch of canal suffered a big leak at Newport.
The incident happened at Fourteen Locks, Rogerstone, on a section of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Pontymister Angling Club members helped staff from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Newport council with the rescue.
The fish were safely relocated further along the waterway, said NRW.