Newport man Kyle Enos admits dark web fentanyl drug deals

Image caption Kyle Enos was remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court in December

A man has admitted using the dark web to export and sell the high-strength painkiller fentanyl.

Kyle Enos, 25, of Newport, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the supply of the synthetic opioids.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the drug is significantly more potent than heroin and there was an "international aspect" to the case.

Enos spoke only to confirm his name and plead guilty. He will appear in court again on 8 December.

According to America's Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl - which hit the headlines after it was linked to the death of US singer Prince - is considered to be 50 times more potent than heroin.

What is fentanyl?