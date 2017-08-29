Newport man Kyle Enos admits dark web fentanyl drug deals
A man has admitted using the dark web to export and sell the high-strength painkiller fentanyl.
Kyle Enos, 25, of Newport, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the supply of the synthetic opioids.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the drug is significantly more potent than heroin and there was an "international aspect" to the case.
Enos spoke only to confirm his name and plead guilty. He will appear in court again on 8 December.
According to America's Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl - which hit the headlines after it was linked to the death of US singer Prince - is considered to be 50 times more potent than heroin.
What is fentanyl?
- An extremely strong painkiller, prescribed for severe chronic pain, or breakthrough pain which does not respond to regular painkillers
- An opioid painkiller, meaning it works by mimicking the body's natural painkillers, called endorphins, which block pain messages to the brain
- The risk of harm is higher if the wrong dose or strength is used
- Typical symptoms of a fentanyl overdose include slow and difficult breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and increased blood pressure.