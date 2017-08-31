Train hits bull causing delays on south Wales to Manchester
Rail services between south Wales and Manchester have been disrupted and passengers faced delays after a train hit a bull on the line.
A vet was called after the animal was hit between Abergavenny and Hereford near Llanvihangel in Monmouthshire at about 14:30 BST.
Network Rail has confirmed lines in both directions have now reopened.
Passengers have been advised to check before they travel and are warning of residual delays.