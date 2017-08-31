South East Wales

Train hits bull causing delays on south Wales to Manchester

Arriva Trains Wales train in Cardiff Image copyright Getty Images

Rail services between south Wales and Manchester have been disrupted and passengers faced delays after a train hit a bull on the line.

A vet was called after the animal was hit between Abergavenny and Hereford near Llanvihangel in Monmouthshire at about 14:30 BST.

Network Rail has confirmed lines in both directions have now reopened.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel and are warning of residual delays.

Related Topics